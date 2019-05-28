Foles did not participate in practice Tuesday due to personal reasons and has no timetable for a return, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

While it's unclear what has led to Foles being excused from OTAs, it appears as though it could be an absence that extends well beyond Tuesday. Without Foles, the Jaguars have the opportunity to get more looks at rookie Gardner Minshew at quarterback along with Tanner Lee and Alex McGough, who signed contracts near the end of last season.