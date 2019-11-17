Foles completed 33 of 47 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the team's Week 11 matchup against the Colts.

Foles looked comfortable immediately in his first game action since Week 1, completing six of his first seven passes. That stretch was highlighted by a 34-yard touchdown toss to DJ Chark, and he added his second score -- a 20-yard pass -- with just under a minute remaining in the game. Though Foles was reliant more upon volume than efficiency, he completed five passes over 15 yards and showed few signs of rust. He'll draw a more favorable matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 12.