The Jaguars agreed Wednesday to trade Foles to the Bears in exchange for a future fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bears coach Matt Nagy's familiarity with Foles from their time together in Kansas City likely factored heavily into Chicago's decision to swing a deal for the veteran signal-caller. Once the trade becomes official, Foles will join a quarterback room that also includes Mitchell Trubisky, thus presumably setting up a job competition at the position once the Bears resume team activities.