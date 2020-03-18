Jaguars' Nick Foles: Deal to Chicago in place
The Jaguars agreed Wednesday to trade Foles to the Bears in exchange for a future fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bears coach Matt Nagy's familiarity with Foles from their time together in Kansas City likely factored heavily into Chicago's decision to swing a deal for the veteran signal-caller. Once the trade becomes official, Foles will join a quarterback room that also includes Mitchell Trubisky, thus presumably setting up a job competition at the position once the Bears resume team activities.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.