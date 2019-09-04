Foles is listed on Wednesday's estimated injury report with oblique soreness, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Wednesday's injury report is an estimation because the Jaguars are not practicing. Foles' injury doesn't appear to be of any long-term concern, as he's fully expected to be ready Week 1 according to Palmer. The former Eagle remains on track make his regular-season debut in Jacksonville on Sunday, when he'll face off against Kansas City.

