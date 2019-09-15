Foles, who underwent surgery this week to address his broken left collarbone, is targeting a return from injured reserve ahead of the Jaguars' Week 11 game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Foles suffered a clean break of his collarbone in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs and needed to have a plate and screws inserted into his shoulder as part of the procedure to ensure his long-term health. Before he's even cleared for on-field activity, Foles will be subjected to multiple scans over the next two months, but the quarterback believes he'll be ready to play again when he's first eligible to return from injured reserve in eight weeks. If he heals as anticipated, Foles could begin practicing prior to the Jaguars' Week 9 game against the Texans before coming off IR following Jacksonville's Week 10 bye. In the meantime, rookie Gardner Minshew is slated to serve as the Jaguars' starting quarterback.