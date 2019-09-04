Foles (oblique) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Per Heilman, Foles is dealing with "abdominal oblique soreness." The fact that the Jaguars indicate that the quarterback would have been able to practice fully had the team taken the field Wednesday indicates that there's not any concerns regarding Foles' status for the Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week