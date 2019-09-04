Jaguars' Nick Foles: Full participant on estimated report
Foles (oblique) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Per Heilman, Foles is dealing with "abdominal oblique soreness." The fact that the Jaguars indicate that the quarterback would have been able to practice fully had the team taken the field Wednesday indicates that there's not any concerns regarding Foles' status for the Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs.
