Foles (clavicle) will be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars haven't yet made the transaction official, preferring to wait until after Foles has surgery Monday. The quarterback already said his current injury is worse than the clavicle fracture he suffered in 2014, which caused him to miss the final two months of that campaign. The decision to place Foles on IR will make him ineligible for games for the next eight weeks, leaving rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew as the starting quarterback for Jacksonville. The team can bring Foles back to practice six weeks after he's placed on IR, though it doesn't sound like he'll be ready at that point.

