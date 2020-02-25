Play

Coach Doug Marrone said the Jaguars will have an open quarterback competition between Foles, Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs, starting with OTAs in May, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Dobbs was a generous inclusion, as the real battle figures to involve Foles and Minshew. The Jaguars might also consider a trade, but it could be a tough sell with Foles carrying a fully guaranteed $15.13 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com.

