Coach Doug Marrone said the Jaguars will have an open quarterback competition between Foles, Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs, starting with OTAs in May, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Dobbs was a generous inclusion, as the real battle figures to involve Foles and Minshew. The Jaguars might also consider a trade, but it could be a tough sell with Foles carrying a fully guaranteed $15.13 million base salary for 2020, per overthecap.com.