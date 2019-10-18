Jaguars' Nick Foles: Likely to practice next week
Coach Doug Marrone suggested Friday that he expects Foles (collarbone) will be ready to resume practicing next week. "Yeah, we think we'll be able to get him next Wednesday out at practice," Marrone said.
Foles has progressed well since fracturing his left collarbone in the season opener and requiring surgery, but because the Jaguars placed him on injured reserve, he won't be eligible to play until the team's Week 11 game against the Colts on Nov. 17. Assuming Foles avoids any setbacks upon practicing and eventually returns from IR, the Jaguars will face the tough decision of whether to turn the offense back over to the high-priced offseason pickup or stick with rookie Gardner Minshew under center. Minshew has led Jacksonville to a 2-3 record in his five starts and has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for a 9:2 TD:INT and 7.4 yards per attempt this season.
