Foles (oblique) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Per Heilman, Foles is dealing with "abdominal oblique soreness," but the fact the Jaguars indicate that the QB would have been able practice fully if they had taken the field Wednesday indicates that there's not any concerns regarding Foles' Week 1 status.

