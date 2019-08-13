Foles may not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, with coach Doug Marrone saying he'll likely hold some starters out of the contest, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Foles may thus miss out on a chance to face his former teammates, but he'll at least get some work in the third week of the preseason when Marrone intends to play all his healthy starters. Other candidates for rest Thursday against the Eagles include Leonard Fournette and Dede Westbrook (groin).