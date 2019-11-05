Jaguars' Nick Foles: Named starting quarterback
Coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday that Foles (collarbone) will be activated from injured reserve after the Jaguars' Week 10 bye and resume duties as the team's starting quarterback Nov. 17 versus the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Foles' status as the starter came into question after Gardner Minshew stepped in and found some early success directing the offense. However, Minshew lost momentum in Sunday's turnover-filled loss to the Texans, prompting Marrone to hand the starting job back over to Foles, who should be fully recovered from his collarbone injury after the bye.
