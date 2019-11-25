Foles completed 32 of 48 pass attempts for 272 yards and carried three times for 20 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Foles completed a respectable 67 percent of his passes but averaged a poor 5.7 yards per attempt due to a lack of shots downfield. He failed to account for a touchdown for the first time in his last six outings as the team deferred to Leonard Fournette near the goal line on a couple of occasions. All in all, this wasn't the worst performance from Foles, but it did little do back up his 296-yard, two-touchdown effort from a week ago. He will face a much more favorable matchup next Sunday against the Buccaneers.