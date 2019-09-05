Foles' oblique issue won't keep him off the field Sunday against the Chiefs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. "We're not concerned about it," coach Doug Marrone noted Thursday of the QB's listed injury.

Marrone di acknowledge that Foles had been dealing with an oblique issue during "training," but the minor nature of the injury was underlined by the signal-caller being listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.