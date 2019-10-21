Jaguars' Nick Foles: On pace to practice
Coach Doug Marrone said Foles (collarbone) will direct the scout team, take part in 7-on-7 drills and otherwise work on the side this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
If Foles indeed returns to practice, the Jaguars will be ensuring that he's one of their two players designated to return from IR in 2019, starting his 21-day clock to be activated to the 53-man roster. Considering he was placed on injured reserve after breaking his left collarbone in the season opener, he isn't eligible to suit up until a Week 11 divisional matchup at Indianapolis on Nov. 17. In the meantime -- and perhaps beyond that point -- rookie Gardner Minshew will serve as the Jaguars' starting quarterback.
