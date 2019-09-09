Foles (clavicle) will be placed on injured reserve after Monday's successful surgery, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Foles won't be eligible to practice for the next six weeks or play in games for the next eight weeks. The Jaguars hope to get him back during the second half of the season, but Foles did mention that Sunday's injury is worse than the broken collarbone that held him out for the final eight weeks of the 2014 campaign. The Jaguars sent a fifth-round pick to the Steelers on Monday in exchange for Joshua Dobbs, who will slot in as the backup quarterback behind rookie Gardner Minshew.