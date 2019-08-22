Jaguars' Nick Foles: Primed for Jags debut
Foles will play in Thursday's preseason game against Miami, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
While the extent of his playing time isn't clear, there doesn't seem to be much question about Foles making his debut in a Jacksonville uniform. He'll likely be joined by Leonard Fournette and Dede Westbrook on the first-string offense, while Marqise Lee (knee) and Alfred Blue (ankle) are listed among the nine players not expected to play.
