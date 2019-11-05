Jaguars' Nick Foles: Reinstated from IR
The Jaguars officially reinstated Foles (collarbone) from injured reserve Tuesday.
The transaction was merely a formality after coach Doug Marrone announced earlier in the day that Foles would take over as the Jaguars' starting quarterback coming out of the Week 10 bye. Now that he's back from IR, Foles can resume practicing with the team and prepare for the Nov. 17 start against the Colts in what will mark his first appearance since Week 1.
