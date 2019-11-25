Coach Doug Marrone suggested after Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans that Foles will remain the Jaguars' starting quarterback, Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union reports. "We got to figure it out with the guys we have," Marrone said, when asked about a potential change under center. "You got to keep fighting. You got to keep trying."

In his first two games since returning from a fractured left clavicle, Foles has completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts, but he's generally struggled to move the offense (6.0 YPA) while the Jaguars have lost both contests handily. Though the Jaguars now sit at 4-7 and received generally strong play from rookie Gardner Minshew earlier this season, Marrone apparently isn't ready to throw the towel in on Foles. The veteran signal caller will at least find himself in a favorable spot in Week 13, taking on a Buccaneers defense has surrendered 289.9 yards per game through the air (31st in the NFL) and 26 passing touchdowns (tied for 30th) this season.