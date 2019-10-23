Jaguars' Nick Foles: Returning to limited practice
Foles (collarbone) will return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
This requires the Jaguars to designate the quarterback as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve. The team then will have 21 days to activate Foles to the 53-man roster, with Week 11 against Indianapolis representing the first game in which he's eligible to play. Coming off back-to-back subpar performances, Gardner Minshew will make at least two more starts before the Jags go on bye in Week 10. The starting QB decision for Week 11 could depend on how Minshew plays in those two games.
