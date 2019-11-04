Jaguars' Nick Foles: Role to be decided during bye
Coach Doug Marrone will decide during Jacksonville's Week 10 bye whether Foles (collarbone) or Gardner Minshew will serve as the starting quarterback, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.
The 30-year-old is expected to return from injured reserve ahead of the Week 11 game against the Colts, but whether he works as the backup or the starter remains to be seen. Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew has performed quite well since Foles fractured his left clavicle Week 1, though he just delivered his worst performance of the season with four turnovers in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans. Still, the rookie's body of work for the season could be enough to justify keeping him as the starter over the veteran free-agent acquisition, who joined the Jags on a four-year,$88 million deal in March. Marrone indicated he'll take a few days to make the decision and expects to inform the quarterbacks of the plan next weekend.
More News
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Role uncertain if available Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Returning to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: On pace to practice•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Likely to practice next week•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Eyeing minimum-length IR stay•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Could be targeting Week 11 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.