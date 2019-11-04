Coach Doug Marrone will decide during Jacksonville's Week 10 bye whether Foles (collarbone) or Gardner Minshew will serve as the starting quarterback, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

The 30-year-old is expected to return from injured reserve ahead of the Week 11 game against the Colts, but whether he works as the backup or the starter remains to be seen. Rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew has performed quite well since Foles fractured his left clavicle Week 1, though he just delivered his worst performance of the season with four turnovers in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans. Still, the rookie's body of work for the season could be enough to justify keeping him as the starter over the veteran free-agent acquisition, who joined the Jags on a four-year,$88 million deal in March. Marrone indicated he'll take a few days to make the decision and expects to inform the quarterbacks of the plan next weekend.