Jaguars' Nick Foles: Role uncertain if available Week 11
Foles (collarbone) is expected to be reinstated from injured reserve ahead of the Jaguars' Week 11 game against the Texans, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports there's "no guarantee" the signal-caller gets the starting job back upon his return.
Since Foles fractured his left clavicle in the season opener, rookie Gardner Minshew has stepped in to lead the Jaguars to a 4-3 record as a starter while completing 61.9 percent of his throws for 7.6 yards per attempt and a 13:2 TD:INT ratio. If Minshew maintains a hot hand and leads the Jaguars to a win over Houston in London on Sunday, coach Doug Marrone may not be compelled to make a change at quarterback coming out of the Jaguars' bye week. Regardless of how Minshew performs in the outing, expect Marrone to make a decision on his starting quarterback early in the team's Week 11 prep.
