Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

With that news, Foles is obviously going to miss some time, which sets the stage for Gardner Minshew to fill in as the Jaguars' starting QB while Foles is sidelined.

