Jaguars' Nick Foles: Suffers broken clavicle
Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
With that news, Foles is obviously going to miss some time, which sets the stage for Gardner Minshew to fill in as the Jaguars' starting QB while Foles is sidelined.
More News
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Won't return due to shoulder injury•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Oblique issue not concerning•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Full participant on estimated report•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Dealing with injury•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Uneven in Jaguars debut•
-
Jaguars' Nick Foles: Primed for Jags debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...