Jaguars' Nick Foles: Trade offers declined
The Jaguars have turned down trade offers for Foles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars reportedly intend to have Foles and Gardner Minshew duke it out for the starting job this spring/summer, but they could change the plan if trade offers improve. Foles is entering the second season of a four-year, $88 million contract, with his $15.125 million base salary for 2020 fully guaranteed, per overthecap.com. Any team that acquired him wouldn't be committed beyond 2020, as Foles doesn't have any additional guarantees kicking in until the fifth day of the 2021 league year.
