Jaguars' Nick Foles: Uneven in Jaguars debut
Foles completed six of 10 passes for 48 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Thursday's 22-7 loss to Miami.
The Jaguars didn't do much of anything during their first two drives before a big pass interference call helped set up a 10-yard touchdown on a rollout from Foles to Dede Westbrook to cap off the third try. Foles threw an ill-advised pick on a broken play on the following drive and his night was over. Jaguars fans probably would have liked to see more from Foles, but he showed good chemistry with his top target, Westbrook, through his four drives and figures to be most effective when protecting the ball for a team that should rely on its defense and pounding it between the tackles. He figures to be done for the preseason before a big Week 1 showdown with the Chiefs.
