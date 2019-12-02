Play

Foles will be the Jaguars' backup quarterback Sunday versus the Chargers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Foles broke his left collarbone Week 1 and spent the next two months on injured reserve. Once he was healthy enough to play Week 11, he took over the offense from Gardner Minshew, but after back-to-back losses to the Texans and Colts, Foles was pulled at halftime this past Sunday against the Bucs after completing seven of 14 passes for 93 yards and an interception while losing two fumbles. The decision by coach Doug Marrone to return to the undrafted rookie may extend beyond Sunday, especially if Minshew gets the Jaguars back in the win column. In any case, Foles will serve as a backup Week 13 and potentially beyond.

