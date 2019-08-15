Jaguars' Nick Foles: Won't face former team
Foles isn't in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doug Marrone hinted at this plan Tuesday when he said he might wait until the third week of the preseason before he plays all his starters. The rest group for Thursday against Philadelphia likely includes Leonard Fournette, though we haven't seen any specifics beyond Foles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Samuel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...