Foles has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a left shoulder injury, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Foles made an appearance this week on the injury report with an oblique but entered the weekend without a designation. He proceeded to toss a TD on the Jaguars' second possession of the game, but in the process he took a wicked hit from the Chiefs' pass rush. With X-rays on tap, the precise nature of his injury should be known in due time. Gardner Minshew will direct the Jags offense for the rest of Week 1.