Foles has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a left shoulder injury, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Foles made an appearance this week on the injury report with an oblique but entered the weekend without a designation. He proceeded to toss a TD on the Jaguars' second possession of the game, but in the process he took a wicked hit from the Chiefs' pass rush. With X-rays on tap, the precise nature of his injury should be known in due time. Gardner Minshew will direct the Jags offense for the rest of Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories