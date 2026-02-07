Mullens completed all three of his passing attempts for 19 yards while appearing in five games for the Jaguars in 2025. He also had 12 rushing attempts for minus-8 yards.

Mullens won the backup quarterback job in Jacksonville after signing with the team in March. He maintained the role through the entire 2025 season and played a total of 36 offensive snaps. The eight-year veteran is entering his final season under contract with the Jaguars and is expected to compete for the backup role once again.