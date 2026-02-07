Jaguars' Nick Mullens: Minimal action in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullens completed all three of his passing attempts for 19 yards while appearing in five games for the Jaguars in 2025. He also had 12 rushing attempts for minus-8 yards.
Mullens won the backup quarterback job in Jacksonville after signing with the team in March. He maintained the role through the entire 2025 season and played a total of 36 offensive snaps. The eight-year veteran is entering his final season under contract with the Jaguars and is expected to compete for the backup role once again.
More News
-
Jaguars' Nick Mullens: Gets opportunity in Jacksonville•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Plays seven snaps in 2024•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Delivers critical completion in win•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Operating as No. 2 quarterback•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Tosses TD in Saturday's start•
-
Vikings' Nick Mullens: Becomes backup QB•