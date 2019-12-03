O'Leary caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old received four targets for the second straight game, but he was unable to provide any production with those looks Sunday. O'Leary played 47 offensive snaps and should continue to work as Jacksonville's top tight end until Seth DeValve (oblique) returns, but his fantasy value is likely to remain touchdown dependent.