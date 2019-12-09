Jaguars' Nick O'Leary: Gets into end zone
O'Leary secured four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
The veteran tight end notched the Jaguars' only touchdown of the day with a 12-yard scoring grab in the third quarter, his first time crossing the goal line this season. O'Leary now has a pair of four-catch tallies in his three games with Jacksonville, one apiece with Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew at the helm. O'Leary could be an interesting deep-league and DFS punt option in Week 15 versus a vulnerable Raiders defense.
