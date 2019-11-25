O'Leary caught all four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The 27-year-old signed with Jacksonville last week and led the team's tight ends in snaps with Seth Devalve (oblique) sidelined. The catch total equaled O'Leary's previous season production despite playing seven games with the Dolphins. O'Leary should continue to work as the Jaguars' top pass-catching tight end until Devalve returns, but any worthwhile fantasy production is liable to be touchdown dependent.