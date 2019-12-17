Play

O'Leary wasn't targeted during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

Seth DeValve (oblique) made his return to the field in Oakland, pushing O'Leary into a secondary role. O'Leary played 21 offensive snaps, but his minimal involvement in the passing game illustrates his lack of fantasy value.

