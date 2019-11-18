O'Leary agreed to a contract Monday with the Jaguars, the tight end's agency announced via its personal Twitter account.

O'Leary has been on the open market for the past three weeks after he was cut by the Dolphins in late October. Before getting waived, O'Leary nabbed only four passes for 37 yards across seven games, but he does have a 22-322-2 stat line -- which came in 15 games with the Bills in 2017 -- on his resume. At the very least, he'll provide Jacksonville with a healthy depth option at tight end after Seth DeValve (oblique) was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Colts and Josh Oliver (back) exited early. Ben Koyack was the last man standing at the position after the game, but he's more of a blocking specialist and is less skilled as a pass catcher than O'Leary.