Jaguars' Niles Paul: Back at practice Thursday

Paul (hamstring) is participating in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Paul was held out of practice both Tuesday and Wednesday with what is now being reported as a hamstring injury, but it looks like it was minor. Paul, if healthy, is expected to operate as the Jaguars' No. 2 tight end this season behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

