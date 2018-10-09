Jaguars' Niles Paul: Breaks out with 65 yards
Paul caught seven of nine targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Paul took advantage of Austin Seferian-Jenkins leaving Sunday's game with a core muscle injury to post his best single-game performance since 2014. Seferian-Jenkins is headed to injured reserve, creating an opportunity at tight end for Paul and James O'Shaughnessy. The latter currently sits atop Jacksonville's depth chart, though playing time seems likely to be split between the two.
