Paul caught both targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Paul played only nine offensive snaps through the first three games, but saw 28 against the Jets to post his first multi-catch game since Week 13 of last season. No. 2 tight end James O'Shaugnessy had a similarly increased role this week, limiting Paul's potential. The 29-year-old remains the third tight end on a run-first offense, though QB Blake Bortles has thrown the ball well as Leonard Fournette continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories