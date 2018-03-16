Jaguars' Niles Paul: Joined by ASJ

Paul will be joined in Jacksonville by fellow tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, ESPN.com's Richi Cimini and Michael DiRocco reports.

When Paul signed a two-year deal on Wednesday he appeared to be joining a Jaguars team without much competition for passing-down snaps at tight end. The addition of Seferian-Jenkins likely leaves the former Redskin third on the depth chart, given that long-time starter Marcedes Lewis -- primarily a blocker -- also is on the roster. Paul has 68 catches in 82 NFL games, with 39 of those receptions occurring in 2014 when Jordan Reed only played nine games. It isn't out of the question that Paul faces competition for a roster spot.