Jaguars' Niles Paul: Lands on IR
Paul (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Paul suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and the Jaguars take another big hit to the tight end position, as Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) was also placed on injured reserve just a few days ago. In Paul's absence Sunday, James O'Shaughnessy ended up playing 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps and caught three passes for 29 yards. O'Shaughnessy is now in line to be the team's starting tight end moving forward, and the Jaguars also signed tight end Blake Bell on Tuesday to shore up their depth at the position.
