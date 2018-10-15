Jaguars' Niles Paul: Likely to miss time with MCL sprain
Paul (knee) is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys and is expected to miss time due to the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jacksonville was counting on Paul to take on an enhanced role after starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) was placed on injured reserve a few days earlier, but the 29-year-old started and played just three offensive snaps before exiting with the knee issue. Paul's absence for most of the game paved the way for James O'Shaughnessy to play 75 percent of the offensive snaps at tight end, with the latter finishing with three receptions for 29 yards on four targets. While Paul's injury seems unlikely to end his season, the Jaguars will have a better idea regarding how long he might be sidelined after the results of his MRI become available. Expect O'Shaughnessy to enter the starting lineup for at least Week 7 against the Texans while Paul is on the mend.
