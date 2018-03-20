Jaguars' Niles Paul: Moves up depth chart

Paul's new team, the Jaguars, released fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday.

Jacksonville signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins shortly after signing Paul, leaving the 28-year-old as the likely No. 3 tight end. It now seems Paul has a shot at the No. 2 job, though he may have to fend off competition from Ben Koyack and James O'Shaughnessy. Seferian-Jenkins is the one to watch for fantasy purposes, with Lewis' release perhaps freeing up an every-down role.