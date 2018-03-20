Jaguars' Niles Paul: Moves up depth chart
Paul's new team, the Jaguars, released fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday.
Jacksonville signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins shortly after signing Paul, leaving the 28-year-old as the likely No. 3 tight end. It now seems Paul has a shot at the No. 2 job, though he may have to fend off competition from Ben Koyack and James O'Shaughnessy. Seferian-Jenkins is the one to watch for fantasy purposes, with Lewis' release perhaps freeing up an every-down role.
More News
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...