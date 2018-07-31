Jaguars' Niles Paul: Sitting out Tuesday

Paul did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Paul's absence is a bit of a mystery at this point as the nature of his potential injury remains unclear, while James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Koyack figure to see additional reps at tight end behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

