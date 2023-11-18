The Jaguars activated Washington (knee) from injured reserve Saturday.

Washington hurt his knee against the Falcons in Week 4 and was placed on IR soon thereafter. That Week 4 contest has been his only game action of the season, and he logged just one offensive snap and one special-teams snap before getting hurt. Washington doesn't figure to see much action as a receiver upon his return, though he could be immediately featured as a kick and/or punt returner with Jamal Agnew (shoulder) landing on IR on Saturday.