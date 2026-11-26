Washington (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Washington wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, so his addition to it a day later is certainly of note. It remains to be seen if the WR, who is coming off consecutive big games for the Jaguars, is managing a shoulder issue stemming from Week 11 action, or was hurt in Thursday's practice. Friday's injury report will reveal both Washington's participation level to close the week, as well as his game status for a 1:00 pm ET matchup versus the Titans on Sunday.