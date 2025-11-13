default-cbs-image
Washington (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Washington didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to the field a day later is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Thursday's injury report will reveal the official participation level of Washington, as well as that of fellow WR Brian Thomas (ankle), who was limited Wednesday.

