Jaguars' Parker Washington: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Washington didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to the field a day later is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Thursday's injury report will reveal the official participation level of Washington, as well as that of fellow WR Brian Thomas (ankle), who was limited Wednesday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Finds end zone twice Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Could be busy in Thomas' absence•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Leading receiver in OT win•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Four grabs against Rams•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Two receptions Week 6•