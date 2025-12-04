default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington (hip) was spotted at practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

After logging a 'DNP' Wednesday, the wideout's presence a day later offers hope that he could be available Sunday against the Colts. The Jaguars' next injury report will clarify Washington's official participation level in Thursday's session.

More News