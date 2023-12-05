Washington caught all six of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 34-31 loss to the Bengals. He also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards and one punt for no yards.

Christian Kirk exited with a groin injury on Jacksonville's first drive, and Washington took advantage of the opportunity. The rookie sixth-round pick didn't have a catch and had played just 12 offensive snaps in his three prior appearances this season, but he played 59 percent of the offensive snaps Monday and was second on the team in receptions. The specifics of Kirk's injury aren't yet known, but if he misses time Washington will likely serve as the Jags' No. 3 wide receiver. Trevor Lawrence also suffered a high-ankle sprain versus Cincinnati, and that injury looms large for the outlook of Jacksonville's offense moving forward.