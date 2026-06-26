Jaguars' Parker Washington: Candidate for extension

Washington could be the next Jaguars players to receive an extension, Paul Bretlof Jaguars Wire reports.

Bretl cites ESPN's Michael DiRocco, who speculates that Washington is "next in line" to be extended by Jacksonville. DiRocco has also noted that the Jaguars and Washington had "preliminary discussions" about an extension shortly after the end of the 2025 season, so getting a deal done seems to already be on the minds of both the player and the team. Washington was quiet over his first two NFL campaigns before breaking out last year, when he posted career-high marks with 58 catches, 96 targets, 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns while also returning two punts for scores. Washington is expected to remain Jacksonville's top punt returner during the upcoming campaign, and he's slated to be part of a potentially potent wide-receiver trio alongside Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.