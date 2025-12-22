Washington recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos.

Washington has been a reliable target for Trevor Lawrence for most of the season, but he stepped up as the team's top pass catcher in Sunday's win. His longest gain of the day came late in the third quarter, when he caught a short pass and then split a pair of defenders before cutting upfield for 63 yards. Washington also chipped in additional long gains of 24, 21, and 20 yards on top of a 12-yard touchdown to record his highest yardage total in a matchup. He now has at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last seven games while scoring three times in that span.