default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington (hip) caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets.

Washington returned from a one-game absence and reprised his role as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers, who each saw seven targets Sunday. With Thomas and Meyers both healthy, Washington isn't expected to play a significant role in Week 16 against the Broncos.

More News