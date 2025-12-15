Jaguars' Parker Washington: Catches all three targets in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets.
Washington returned from a one-game absence and reprised his role as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers, who each saw seven targets Sunday. With Thomas and Meyers both healthy, Washington isn't expected to play a significant role in Week 16 against the Broncos.
